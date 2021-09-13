Yasmin Tavakoli’s mission is to bring people from all walks of life together around the truth.

If the last year and a half has taught us anything, it’s that news, whether broadcast on television, online, or through social media, has had a significant impact on how people form opinions. People’s perceptions and understanding of the pandemic were heavily influenced during the peak of the pandemic, when information about covid-19 was more chaotic than informative. When turmoil erupted in the media last March, one up-and-coming social activist wanted to make a difference by establishing a venue for clear and straightforward civil conversation. Yasmin Tavakoli is a newcomer to the scene.

Tavakoli went on to work with the United Nations on several initiatives after receiving her master’s degree in diplomacy from the University of Southern California. With a keen interest in current events, domestic and international news, and social issues, she knew she needed her own platform. Tavakoli began Talks with Yasmin, a discussion series in which she interviewed and conversed with significant personalities such as legislators, local officials, doctors, lawyers, and social activists.

Though she originally debuted the series on Instagram, she has subsequently turned it into a podcast that can be found on Spotify. But it is her devotion to share the truth that distinguishes her material from others. Tavakoli seeks to get to the root of the truth by giving every topic a fair and equal platform, regardless of political affiliation.

“Through these continual discussions, I want my followers to broaden their horizons,” Tavakoli says. “I enjoy bringing the truth and viewpoint to the table, and I hope that these debates inspire individuals to conduct their own research in order to become more informed and aware.”

Find Yasmin Tavakoli on Instagram or listen to her podcast on Spotify to discover more about her and to watch Talks with Yasmin.