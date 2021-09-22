Xiaomi, the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer, is said to have installed a content filter on its devices.

The center is now advising users to avoid using Xiaomi and another scrutinized brand, Huawei, due to worries about cybersecurity and freedom of expression.

Xiaomi phones, according to the analysis, filter material for 449 keywords or keyword groups in Chinese characters. The center stated that other Latin letters words and sets of words could be added to the list.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that apps on phones are supplied updated lists of terms and phrases that they can restrict. “Free Tibet,” “Voice of America,” “Democratic Movement,” and “Long Live Taiwan Independence” are among them.

Although the filter feature was not turned on or actively filtering any of the phones examined by the Lithuanian center, the group warned that it may be turned on at any time.

The charges were disputed by a Huawei official in Lithuania.

Xiaomi said its phones were compliant with the European Union’s strict privacy standards and could not be used to censor or represent a privacy concern.

The business said in a statement that “Xiaomi’s devices do not restrict communications to or from its users.” “Xiaomi has never restricted or blocked any personal behaviors of our smartphone users, such as searching, calling, accessing the web, or using third-party communication applications, and will never do so in the future. Xiaomi completely respects and protects all users’ legal rights.”

The Defense Ministry’s cybersecurity unit also looked into phones made by another Chinese business, OnePlus, but discovered no issues.

“We strongly advise state and public institutions not to use those gadgets, and we want to introduce legislation that controls the acquisition of particular devices for ministries and state agencies,” said Deputy Defense Minister Margiris Abukevicius on Wednesday.

More than 200 government agencies have purchased the phones, and over 4,500 are in use, according to Abukevicius, “which, in our perspective, increases the risks.” He didn’t say what brands the phones were.

The inquiry, which was disclosed on Tuesday, was carried out “to ensure the safe usage of 5G mobile devices sold in our country and abroad.” This is a condensed version of the information.