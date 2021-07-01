Xi Jinping claims that China will respond to intimidation with murder.

Those who try to bully China would confront “broken skulls and carnage in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” according to President Xi Jinping.

Mr Xi, speaking at a mass gathering to commemorate the ruling Communist Party’s centennial, emphasized the party’s role in propelling China to worldwide prominence and stated that the party will never be separated from the people.

Mr Xi spoke from the balcony of Tiananmen Gate, wearing a grey buttoned-up suit similar to Mao Zedong’s, and said China had restored order in Hong Kong following anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous city in 2019.

He also reaffirmed Beijing’s desire to subjugate Taiwan’s self-government.

But it was when he hailed the party as the force that had restored China’s dignity after capturing power amid civil war in 1949 that he earned the most acclaim.

Mr. Xi stated, “The Chinese people have a great sense of pride and self-confidence.”

“In the past, present, or future, we have never bullied, mistreated, or enslaved the people of another country.”

“At the same time, the Chinese people will not allow any foreign force to bully, oppress, or enslave us, and anyone who tries will be met with broken heads and carnage in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” Mr. Xi stated.

He did not specify whose forces he was referring to, but China is embroiled in a growing contest with the US for global power status, and has battled with India along their disputed border.

China also claims Japan’s uninhabited islands and practically the entire South China Sea, and it threatens to invade Taiwan, with which the US has improved relations and increased military sales.