Xi congratulates Chinese astronauts on their accomplishments onboard the International Space Station.

President Xi Jinping talked with three astronauts who will be living in China’s space station for the next three months, hailing their trip as a watershed moment in the country’s space sector.

Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo, all former air force pilots, arrived aboard the Tianhe space station last week.

They will conduct science experiments, maintenance, and space walks during their stay, as well as prepare the station for the arrival of two new modules next year.

Mr. Xi inquired about their health and living conditions aboard the station on Wednesday morning.

The astronauts responded affirmatively, standing ramrod straight in a row.

Mr. Xi, addressing from the Beijing Aerospace Control Centre, said, “We are all extremely delighted to see you are in good form and the work is proceeding well.”

“The construction of the space station is a significant milestone in China’s space industry, and it will make a groundbreaking contribution to humanity’s peaceful use of space.

“Your victorious homecoming is awaited in Beijing.”

Before waving away, the three made a military salute.

By far, the astronauts are on China’s longest crewed space mission. Three additional crewed trips to the station are in the works.

On April 29, the Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, station’s main portion was launched into orbit. Fuel, food, and equipment were delivered to the station by cargo spacecraft launched last month in preparation for the crewed mission.

The space agency expects 11 missions between now and the end of next year to send two laboratory modules, as well as supplies and crew members, to the 70-ton station. The present mission is the third of a series of eleven.