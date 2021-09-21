Xherdan Shaqiri discusses his choice to join Lyon from Liverpool.

Xherdan Shaqiri has disclosed one of the main reasons behind his summer departure from Liverpool.

Last month, the Swiss winger joined Lyon for £9.5 million, scoring an assist on his league debut against Strasbourg.

Following the arrival of Diogo Jota, Shaqiri’s playing time was curtailed last season, limiting the 29-year-old to only seven starts across all competitions.

Shaqiri, a beloved figure among Liverpool fans after his pivotal role in the club’s epic 4-0 win over Barcelona in 2019, as well as having scored against the Reds’ biggest rivals, has told to French media why he chose Lyon.

Shaqiri reportedly told TF1’s Telefoot show, “Peter Bosz loves possession [based]offensive football.”

“One of the main reasons I came [to Lyon]was because of him.

“I want to be successful and help them reach new heights. I want to use my knowledge and skill to assist this club reclaim its former grandeur.

“The goal is to win new titles and return Lyon to where it was more than a decade ago. It’s past time to elevate this group to the level it deserves.”

Shaqiri has a strong European pedigree, having previously played for Bayern Munich and Inter Milan before joining Liverpool in 2018.

Despite only making seven appearances during the Reds’ title-winning season, he was a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad as they won the club’s sixth European Cup, an honor he had earned with Bayern Munich in the 2012/13 season.

Lyon’s last major triumph was in the Coupe de France in 2012, when PSG reigned supreme in France, albeit PSG did recently reach the Champions League semi-finals after a shock victory against Manchester City in 2020.