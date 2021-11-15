Wyoming Republicans vote to de-recognize Liz Cheney as a Republican, referring to her as a Pelosi ally.

On Saturday, the Wyoming Republican Party voted to no longer recognize Representative Liz Cheney as a party member.

The vote is primarily symbolic, and it does not deprive Cheney of any power. It received a 31-29 vote from the Wyoming Republican Central Committee.

According to the Casper Star-Tribune, Joey Correnti, chairman of the Carbon County GOP, one of the individuals who campaigned for the resolution’s passage, the resolution came after nine county Republican parties in Wyoming voted to no longer recognize Cheney as a member of the state’s GOP.

The Wyoming Republican Party passed a resolution