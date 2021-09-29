Wyoming is spending over $1.5 million to persuade the 59 percent of those who are still unvaccinated to get the COVID vaccine.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the state is spending over $1.5 million on advertisements to persuade the 59 percent of the state’s population who are currently unvaccinated to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has already spent $900,000 on vaccination-related advertisements, including a television commercial with people line dancing to country music and a woman stating she was vaccinated so she could enjoy a “girls’ night out.”

Wyoming intends to spend an additional $685,000 on pro-vaccination advertisements.

The immunization rate in the Cowboy State is only 41%, significantly below the national average of 55%.

More than 96 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated across the state. A local surge in Campbell County increased the number of cases by 34% in a week. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the increase in viral cases was nearly four times the national rate (CDC).

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Lauren Pfenning’s family insisted on getting a COVID-19 vaccine before paying her final visit to her loving grandmother as her health deteriorated.

She agonized about the decision for over a week while studying immunizations on the internet and working 12-hour days hauling coal in an open-pit mine near Gillette, Wyoming. Pfenning’s grandma died earlier this month before she could make a decision, but she holds firm in her refusal to be vaccinated.

Pfenning symbolizes the fiercely independent, profoundly conservative Wyoming way of life that has defined the state’s approach to the epidemic, resulting in Wyoming being the second-least vaccinated state, behind only West Virginia, as of Tuesday. Only 23% of residents in her county have been vaccinated, making it one of only a few localities in the United States where COVID-19 immunization rates have not reached 25%.

At a time when the delta variant is tearing across unvaccinated areas, the scenario in Gillette is symptomatic of the live-free, mind-your-own-business attitude toward the epidemic that is prevalent across conservative America.

The number of persons wearing masks in Gillette may be counted on one hand for every 100 people seen. During a smoke break downtown, a group of six people indicated they were too concerned about the vaccine to fool with it. Down the road.