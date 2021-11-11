Wyoming, Idaho, and Oklahoma are the states with the most COVID vaccine opposition, according to a poll.

According to a Morning Consult poll, 35 percent of Wyoming citizens do not intend to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, the highest percentage of any state. In Idaho and Oklahoma, 29% of residents were against getting the vaccine.

According to the poll, Arkansas and South Dakota matched for the fourth-highest rate of COVID-19 vaccination opposition, with 27 percent of residents in each state refusing to receive the vaccine.

In addition to these states, the poll indicated that 20 percent or more of inhabitants in at least 21 other states were averse to receiving a vaccine.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than half of the population in Wyoming and Idaho is fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus (CDC). According to the data, 44.6 percent of Wyoming’s population is completely vaccinated, whereas 44.4 percent of Idaho’s population is fully vaccinated. According to CDC data, 50.6 percent of Oklahoma’s overall population is completely immunized.

The poll also found the states with the lowest percentage of people opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine. Only 9% of Massachusetts people stated they were averse to getting the vaccine, the lowest percentage observed in the poll. According to CDC data, 70.2 percent of the overall population in Massachusetts is completely vaccinated.

Following Massachusetts are Connecticut and New Jersey, both of which have 11 percent of residents opposed to the shot, while New York, Hawaii, Vermont, Maine, Washington, and Rhode Island all have less than 15% of residents who are against it.

The state-level vaccination opposition statistics, according to Morning Consult, are based on 208,502 surveys done between October 9 and November 8. In each state, an average of 4,088 questionnaires were done.

Many of the states with the highest levels of COVID-19 vaccine opposition have recently filed challenges against President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement, which requires the COVID-19 vaccine for firms with at least 100 employees.

