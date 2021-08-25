WWII vets fly in biplanes from the 1930s and 1940s on “dream flights.”

A national nonprofit group is trying to help veterans who have served their country. Dream Flights, based in Nevada, is giving World War II veterans a free trip on a restored Boeing Stearman biplane that was used to educate aviators during the war.

Darryl and Carol Fisher founded the group in 2011 and have flown over 4,200 veterans and elders in long-term care facilities, according to their website.

Dream Flights has established Operation September Freedom, which will continue until September 30, in order to honor and celebrate as many World War II soldiers as possible.

According to its website, “fewer and fewer of our Dream Flyers are WWII veterans.” “Every day, we miss out on the chance to honor them. As a result, in 2021, the entire Dream Flight Tour will be dedicated to WWII veterans. Our goal is to commemorate as many people as possible, praising them for their sacrifices in the battle for freedom.”

One pilot in Williamstown, West Virginia, told WTAP that these trips are beneficial to veterans.

“I could see him grinning from ear to ear, and I knew he was having a great time,” the pilot added.

Ray Brown, a World War II veteran who was brought up for his own flight, reflected on his experience fighting in the trenches before getting the chance to fly.

“When you shoot a guy out of a tree, he comes down, smashing limbs and everything else,” he told a local news site. “He jumps a little bit when he strikes the ground… But things like that… When you [were]out, it was an every day, every minute occurrenceâ€”someone was getting shot or being shot at.”

According to KLEW, the organization brought World War II veteran William Lester Welch, also known as “Les,” for a flight in Lewiston, Idaho.

Welch took a 15-minute flight before touching down after being helped into the biplane.

Brown and Welch received signed caps at the end of their flights.

Les received a signed cap from Clint Cawley, a volunteer pilot. The hat was engraved with the words “Thank you for Your Service, Les.”

“These caps are just for World War II warriors like you who gave so much and sacrificed so much. This is a condensed version of the information.