WTA’s Steve Simon is praised by tennis stars for withdrawing Peng Shuai.

Tennis players from all over the world are praising Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association, for pulling tournaments from China and Hong Kong in the wake of the controversy surrounding Chinese player Peng Shuai, and are now calling on other major sports organizations to do the same.

Billie Jean King, a tennis legend and WTA founder, hailed Simon’s move “another reason why women’s tennis is the leader in women’s sports.”

“I commend Steve Simon and the @WTA leadership for standing out for human rights in China and around the world. In backing our players, the WTA is on the right side of history,” King tweeted.

Former Grand Slam winner Martina Navratilova commended Simon’s decision, calling it a “brave attitude,” and encouraging the International Olympic Committee to take action against the Chinese government as well.

Navratilova commented, “This is a courageous stance by Steve Simon and the WTA, where we put principle over profit and stand up for women globally, especially Peng Shuai.” “Now, @IOC, what are your thoughts?!?” #IOC – I can barely hear you so far!!!” Chris Evert, a former world No. 1 tennis player from the United States, expressed her hope that the WTA’s position would encourage important groups to exert pressure on China, including those outside the tennis community.

“I’m proud of Steve Simon and the @WTA for sticking to their guns…hoping the rest of tennis, other sports, and even corporations do the same….

Let’s focus on finding Peng Shuai now…” Evert sent out a tweet.

Simon stated on Wednesday that the association would stop competitions in China and Hong Kong until China takes more significant steps to address the scandal surrounding Peng, a three-time Olympian who vanished from public life after alleging sexual assault by a prominent Chinese government official.

“I don’t see how I can encourage our athletes to participate there in good faith,” Simon said in a statement. “Peng Shuai is not permitted to speak freely and appears to have been coerced to refute her allegation of sexual assault.”

Simon’s attitude was praised by prominent individuals in men’s tennis, with Australian John Millman calling it a “very strong stance” and American Mardy Fish tweeting that he “couldn’t be more proud of Steve Simon and the team.” This is a condensed version of the information.