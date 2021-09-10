Wrestler dies after opponent breaks his neck during bout; crowd claps and cheers on video.

A wrestler was killed in a stunning occurrence when his opponent accidently snapped his neck during a match. The crowd, however, continued to celebrate despite the fact that the man had died.

On September 2, a fatal incident occurred in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, according to India Today. The event was made public on Wednesday after the match’s video went viral.

Mahesh Kumar, the wrestler who died, was identified. He was in a small fair in Moradabad, competing against Sajid Ansari. Ansari knocked Kumar to the ground seconds after the match began, twisting his neck in the process. Despite the fact that Kumar was knocked out and his neck went limp, the audience continued to applaud.

Ansari attempted to mend his head twice, oblivious to the fact that the man had dead. The match organizers raced in after finding Kumar lying lifeless in the arena, attempting to hoist him up. No one, however, noticed he was dead. The audience continued to applaud.

Despite the fact that they quickly understood the man had dead, none of them called the cops or a medical facility. The man’s body was given over to his relatives for cremation, according to reports. It’s unknown if Kumar died as a result of a broken neck sustained during the fight or for some other reason.

Until the video became viral on Wednesday, the event was thrown under the rug. Following the tragedy, the police started an investigation into the occurrence, which revealed that the fight was held without permission.

Senior police officials, however, stated that no one has officially filed a complaint with the police over the wrestler’s death.

In April, a Sumo wrestler fell on his neck during a match in Japan, causing a similar event. Hibikiryu, 28, died after his opponent threw him during a competition battle. Footage from the fight revealed that he landed hard on his head and was knocked out. He was sent to the hospital, where he died a month later. After it was discovered that there were no medical experts on hand to assist him, the incident drew the attention of the media.