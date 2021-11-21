Wreath and candle making workshops are available in Liverpool and Wirral during the Christmas season.

This Christmas, there are many venues in Liverpool and the Wirral where you may make festive decorations.

Why not wow your guests with handcrafted festive things such as a beautifully arranged wreath for your front entrance, a hand-painted Christmas card, or a fragrant candle?

We’ve put together a list of craft workshops taking place in Merseyside over the next few weeks so you can build your own Christmas decorations in time for the holidays.

Your handcrafted goods could also be a thoughtful gift for a loved one.

Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral is located in Liverpool, England.

Throughout the holiday season, the cathedral will conduct a variety of festive workshops every Tuesday.

On November 26, make a decorative Christmas dish; on December 10, build a Christmas ring with seasonal materials; and on December 17, make a Christmas door hanging.

All of the classes are £15 per, or £60 for all six.

Hütte Bar, Liverpool ONE

On December 1 at 7 p.m. and December 5 at 1 p.m., the festive pop-up alpine venue will conduct a wreath-making class in its cozy huts. A glass of prosecco and mince pies are included in the £35 price.

Wirral’s Chemist & Co

Two candle making lessons are being held at the Wirral shop, where you will learn about candle making before making your own perfume and using it to make a large 250ml candle.

At 6.30 p.m. on November 18 and December 16, adults can make Christmas candles. On November 20th, at 11 a.m., kids and adults can make Christmas candles. The cost of each lesson is £20, which includes tea or coffee.

Lakes&Rivers Flower Farm in Liverpool will be holding a number of Christmas Wreath Workshops over the holiday season.

The Hope Street Hotel will host the event on November 27th, and the Baltic Triangle will host it on December 2nd, 9th, and 11th. The classes are £45 each.

Ten Streets Social is also hosting two Breakfast and Christmas Wreath Workshops on November 21 and 28, as well as an Afternoon Tea and Christmas Wreath Workshop on November 27 and December 11. Both are priced at £50.

Liverpool’s Carnival Brewing Company

On November 28 at 11 a.m., the Liverpool brewery will conduct a Festive Wreath making and craft beer taster session.