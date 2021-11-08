Would you report a coworker for lying about getting a COVID vaccine? Answers are revealed in a new study.

According to a new survey, there are already symptoms of discord among coworkers as President Biden’s employee COVID immunization mandate takes effect on January 4th.

According to a research conducted by software company Qualtrics, as many as 55 percent of employees would consider denouncing their coworkers if they failed to comply with the vaccine obligation.

Workers must have their COVID immunization or have weekly COVID testing at organizations with at least 100 employees or face significant fines under the vaccine mandate.

According to the survey, 23% of workers indicated they would highly consider reporting a coworker who violated the shot rule, while 45% said they would not consider reporting a teammate who violated the shot mandate.

According to the poll, 58 percent of employees support Biden’s requirement in the workplace, which explains the large number of coworkers who would denounce their coworkers.

Unvaccinated workers, on the other hand, are still on the decline, with 75% of unvaccinated employees saying they are considering quitting their jobs once the rules take effect.

According to the Qualtrics poll, 45 percent of unvaccinated employees said they would strongly consider leaving their job if the vaccine mandate is not followed, while 35 percent of unvaccinated employees stated they are afraid of being fired if they do not comply.

Vaccines, on the other hand, have become a huge issue in the workplace among coworkers, dividing those who are vaccinated from those who are not.

More than half (51%) of employees expressed concern that the federal mandate will further divide their organization, while 1 in 4 employees indicated they felt uncomfortable discussing their vaccination status with coworkers.

According to Qualtrics, this has fostered distrust among workers, supervisors, and employees, as well as developed cliques of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in the workplace.

According to the study, a person’s support for the vaccine mandate may be determined by their occupation. The majority of respondents in the computer and IT industries support the workplace vaccine requirement, while a quarter of government, healthcare, and private sector employees oppose it.

According to Sydney Heimbrock, chief industry advisory for government at Qualtrics, “vaccine mandates are politically controversial and have become an emotive issue for employees and their families.”

“As a result, leading with empathy will be critical to establishing the trust and mutual understanding necessary to successfully manage this new workplace difficulty.”