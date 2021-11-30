Would George Floyd’s Arrest Video Have Been Banned Under Twitter’s New Privacy Rules?

The new Twitter privacy policy generated fears that it would have prohibited the video of George Floyd’s arrest from being shared, but it wouldn’t have prevented the video from going popular on the social media network outright.

The new privacy policy makes it illegal to share private individuals’ media without their authorization. Videos of Floyd’s arrest, as well as Ahmaud Arbery’s death, drew widespread attention to the two incidents, and many criticized the policy, believing it would prevent stories like Floyd’s and Arbery’s from being shared.

The amended policy, according to Twitter spokeswoman Trenton Kennedy, does not explicitly prohibit the posting of recordings like those that appeared after the deaths of Arbery and Floyd. Private videos and photographs can still be shared on the social networking site, but the policy allows users who are depicted in the content to request that it be removed.

Twitter requires a first-person report or a report from an authorized representative before an image or video is removed. If it is determined that the image or video was shared without the person’s permission, Twitter will take action to delete it.

So, in the case of Floyd and Arbery’s videos, a “approved representative” would have had to request that the material be removed.

Individuals featured in media that are shared in the “public interest or bring value to public discourse” are likewise exempt from the regulation. Kennedy told The Washington Newsday that he couldn’t comment on whether the footage of Arbery’s killing or Floyd’s arrest suited that description because he can’t “address hypotheticals.” Twitter noted that users may share photographs and videos to “assist someone embroiled in a crisis scenario,” including being a part of a “newsworthy occurrence owing to public interest value,” while unveiling the new policy. In that instance, Twitter stated that the photographs or videos may be allowed to remain on the platform.

“For example, we’d assess if the photograph is publicly available and/or if it’s being covered by mainstream/traditional media,” Twitter explained.

Following the release of the video of Floyd's death, countrywide demonstrations erupted, with many pointing out that the three individuals charged with Arbery's murder were not apprehended until a video of his murder was published. The videos have been acknowledged with assisting in the development of.