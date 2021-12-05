‘Worst Taste Ever,’ says Parkland victim’s father of the Thomas Massie family gun photo.

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) was chastised by the father of a Parkland victim after he shared a photo of himself and family members brandishing guns days after the Oxford High School tragedy.

On Saturday, Manuel Oliver appeared on CNN with his son Joaquin, who was one of the 17 individuals killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Massie had earlier that day posted a photo on Twitter of himself and his family posing with firearms in front of a Christmas tree, with the caption: “Merry Christmas.” Please bring ammo, Santa.” The tweet was sent just days after four students were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on November 30, reigniting the nation’s lengthy debate over gun regulation.

After learning that the tweet was trending, Oliver spoke with CNN’s Jim Acosta about his reaction, saying that it demonstrated the need of Americans carefully considering who they elect as their leaders.

“The worst taste ever… a really disgusting post,” says @manueloliver00, the father of a Parkland victim, in response to GOP Rep. Massie’s tweet of his family clutching a pile of firearms soon after another mass murder in America. pic.twitter.com/8XQKFMjWzx December 4, 2021 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) “That’s a significant part of the problem,” Oliver continued. Someone, elected leaders like this one, who believe that, I’m not sure if they’re trying to be ironic, hilarious, or whatever, but it’s the worst taste you could possibly manage on social media.

“This should also teach us who we should elect and who we should not.” It’s a particularly awful piece.” After that, Acosta asked Oliver if the post or other similar claims “create greater pain?” “No, pain isn’t an issue here. Because of the way we handle things, and this is most likely a message to those Michigan families.” Oliver was quick to answer.

“I’ve got a good cause to keep being a father, a good purpose to keep being a father.” And that didn’t happen; I didn’t experience this soon when Joaquin died, but as a father, you start to feel a sense of urgency to do other things.” Rep. Massie has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

p. This is a condensed version of the information.