‘Worried We’re Becoming Ferengi of Our Own Story,’ says an ex-Blue Origin Communications Director.

As the corporation prepared to transport Star Trek star William Shatner into space, former Blue Origin staffer Alexandra Abrams warned that humanity was “becoming the Ferengi of our own mythology.”

After travelling onboard Jeff Bezos’ company’s New Shepard spaceship on Wednesday, the actor, who is 90 years old, will become the oldest person in space. Abrams, the former head of Blue Origin’s employee communications, claimed that the incident demonstrated that humans were becoming more like the Ferengi, a fictional alien species known for their large ears, bumpy heads, and insatiable greed. The Ferengi first appeared on Star Trek: The Next Generation and are known for their large ears, bumpy heads, and insatiable greed.

“I truly hope the crew of the NS-18 enjoys a safe flight this week.” “I grew up watching Star Trek, and I recall Jeff Bezos taking William Shatner on a tour of Blue in Kent, Washington in 2019,” Abrams stated in a statement received by CNBC reporter Michael Sheetz. “To me, Shatner’s presence serves as a reminder of how far we’ve fallen from the ideal Federation we once were, and will remain if nothing changes.” She continued, “Star Trek is about investigating our shared humanity and growth as a species.” “I’m concerned that we’re becoming into the Ferengi of our own story.” Last month, Abrams produced an essay accusing Blue Origin of cultivating a “toxic” work atmosphere, which she said she wrote with the help of 20 other former and current Blue Origin employees. “Turns a blind eye to sexism, is not properly responsive to safety issues, and silences individuals who strive to address wrongs,” she said. “Abrams was fired for cause two years ago following multiple warnings for issues involving federal export control requirements,” Blue Origin said in a statement. The business also stated that it “has zero tolerance for any form of discrimination or harassment” and that it “believes that New Shepard is the safest space vehicle ever planned or built.” In her new statement, Abrams, in addition to criticizing the Shatner flight, restated many of the same worries about the company’s corporate culture and safety standards, while blasting Bezos and Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith’s reactions to the charges.

