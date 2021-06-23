World War II medals belonging to a hero father were taken from a pensioner’s sheltered home.

After a raider got into his home, a man’s hero father’s battle medals were taken, leaving him heartbroken.

Merseyside Police released photographs of the stolen World War II medals today as part of their ongoing search for the “callous” perpetrator who struck in Toxteth.

After breaking into the protected accomodation on Handel Court in Lodge Lane, the thief took the “priceless” medals belonging to the elderly victim’s father.

The medals are believed to have been stolen between noon and 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18.

The forensic, CCTV, and witness investigations are still ongoing.

The burgary has outraged police, who have urged the people to “do the right thing” and assist in the search for the perpetrator.

“Such expensive emotional objects being stolen was incredibly sad for the victim, and it is difficult to comprehend how someone could be so callous to try to profit from the bravery and heroism of others,” said Inspector Gavin Mulcahy.

“Do the right thing and come forward immediately if you have seen or been offered the items displayed, so we can reconnect them with their rightful owners.”

“Similarly, if you reside in the area and observed or heard anything strange around the time of the crime, let us know and we will investigate,” he added. A single bit of information could be crucial in locating the perpetrator and bringing them to justice.”

People can contact the Merseyside Police CC’s social media desk through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC with reference 21000428850, according to the police. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.

You can also pass on information via 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.