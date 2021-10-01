World Vegetarian Day: Background, Importance, and Quotes

Every year on October 1st, World Vegetarian Day is commemorated to raise awareness about veganism and encourage more people to adopt a vegetarian diet for humanitarian reasons.

The month of October has been declared as Vegetarian Awareness Month, which will conclude on November 1st, which is World Vegan Day.

The goal of World Vegetarian Day is to encourage compassion for animals among humans and to put an end to the barbaric slaughter of voiceless species. The day also has a serious message, one that has the potential to transform people’s attitudes toward nutrition. It raises awareness about the nutritional value of nuts, seeds, and greens, which are just as nutritious as meat and other animal products like dairy and eggs.

The day’s events:

The North American Vegetarian Society initially declared World Vegetarian Day in 1977, and the International Vegetarian Union officially recognized and sponsored the day in 1978. NAVS is a non-profit organization based in the United States that aims to educate the general public on the benefits of becoming a vegetarian.

The day’s significance:

On this day, NAVS expresses its support for all organizations trying to raise vegetarian consciousness. It provides financial and other resources to the affiliate group to enable them to continue their tireless work.

Vegetarian meals, according to the World Vegetarian Day website, have a slew of advantages, including a healthy heart, lower blood pressure, stronger bones, and diabetes management.

World Vegetarian Day quotes include: