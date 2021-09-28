World Rabies Day 2021: Background, Importance, and Theme

Every year on September 28th, World Rabies Day is commemorated to promote awareness about the disease and strategies to prevent it.

Rabies is a virus-induced disease that spreads by bites and scratches from an infected animal and kills an estimated 59,000 people worldwide each year.

Rabies necessitates rapid medical attention, and failing to seek treatment as soon as possible might be fatal.

People who have been exposed to the virus are more prone to develop neurological disorders, such as a phobia of light and water.

World Rabies Day also commemorates the death anniversary of Louis Pasteur, a French biologist, microbiologist, and chemist who developed the first Rabies vaccine.

World Rabies Day has a long and illustrious history.

World Rabies Day was first commemorated in 2007 with the goal of disseminating knowledge about the disease and how to prevent it among at-risk groups, as well as supporting volunteer organizations in their efforts to combat rabies.

The Alliance for Rabies Control, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the World Health Organization collaborated on the first-ever rabies day (WHO).

World Rabies Day’s theme is:

The topic for this year’s World Rabies Day is “Rabies: Facts, Not Fear.” The theme’s goal is to dispel the public’s long-held fear of rabies by providing accurate information about the disease. The theme’s main purpose is to persuade individuals to seek medical help if they are exposed to the sickness.

World Rabies Day is honored in the following ways:

Several vaccination programs are held around the world on this day to ramp up the fight against the deadly viral disease.

Here are some rabies quotations that show how the disease can be combated if caught early. (Image courtesy of Quoteslove.com)