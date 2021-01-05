World Chocolate Day 2021: $1.5 Million for the World’s Most Expensive Chocolate

World Chocolate Day is a great excuse to eat some chocolate. However, while most chocolate can be obtained in any store and costs no more than a few dollars, some chocolate is marketed at exorbitant prices.

Debauve and Gallais, Knipschildt’s, and To’ak, for example, have all developed their own luxury chocolate, each with their own unique twist. However, Simon Jewelers’ Le Chocolate Box is the world’s most costly chocolate.

The package, which costs $1.5 million, is an extraordinary combination of dessert and jewelry that only a handful will ever be able to experience and afford.

Simon Jewelers provided the box of chocolates, which included necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings set with yellow and blue diamonds, emeralds, and sapphires. Twisted said that the parcel contained a dozen Lake Forest Confections premium chocolates.

According to Ventured, Le Chocolate Box was mostly a promotional stunt, and it is no longer accessible anywhere.

To’ak’s premium dark chocolate is another chocolate that reaches the list of the world’s most expensive, while being far more affordable than Le Chocolate Box. The Ecuadorian firm is proud of the rare cacao beans it utilizes and the technology it employs to manufacture its sumptuous products. According to reports, To’ak charged $400 for a single 50-gram bar of its pricey chocolate.

Jerry Toth, co-founder of the company, said The CEO Magazine, “If it were up to us, we would rather be named the world’s most precious chocolate.”

Toth stated that the company matures its cacao beans for four years in a French oak cognac cask. “We charge more for our older editions of chocolate for the same reason whiskey brands charge more for their older bottles,” he stated.

Despite the high price tag of its $385 limited-edition chocolate bar, Toth told Fox Business in 2019 that it sold out in a month. Following that, the company released even more expensive chocolate, which retailed for $685 per bar.

The more expensive chocolate bar is dubbed the “Art Series Blend” and was inspired by Oswaldo Guayasamin, one of Ecuador’s most well-known artists. The $685 bar, according to Toth, came with a limited-edition copper-engraved tasting plate and an Ecuadorian bamboo tasting tool.

To’ak also has a $355 chocolate bar that has been matured for two years in a single-malt whisky cask for those who don’t have $685 to spend. El Nino Harvest, the company’s first chocolate bar, was sold for $275.