Working-Class Artists Face Barriers in the Arts World, Report Says

Working-class individuals in Greater Manchester are finding it increasingly difficult to break into and remain in the arts sector, a new report has revealed. Despite the region’s rich history of successful artists such as the Gallagher brothers, Peter Kay, and John Cooper Clarke, class-based barriers are stifling new talent, leaving the arts world dominated by middle-class individuals and those from London.

Class Ceiling: A Protected Characteristic in the Arts?

The report, titled “Class Ceiling,” suggests that class should be added as a protected characteristic, akin to race, religion, or sex, to help address the growing inequality in the arts. The review, led by Nazir Afzal, Chancellor of the University of Manchester, and Avis Gilmore, former deputy general secretary of the NEU, underscores the lack of opportunities for working-class individuals to enter or thrive in the sector.

Over 300 working-class individuals involved in the arts from the region participated in surveys and interviews. Their experiences, including those of notable industry professionals like Bafta-winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst, highlighted persistent challenges like classism, financial barriers, and a lack of industry connections. Many said they had to work second jobs or struggle financially to remain in the arts, with fewer than half (44%) of creatives reporting that they earn enough to make a living.

The report paints a stark picture of the arts industry’s elitism. It found that 51% of participants had faced bullying or bias based on their social class. Additionally, only 18% felt their working-class experiences were adequately represented in their work. The gap in access to opportunities is further exacerbated by a lack of personal connections within the arts, with only 22% of respondents knowing anyone working in the arts when they were growing up.

The report’s findings are in line with a broader UK-wide trend. A 2024 report by the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre revealed that top-selling musicians and Bafta-nominated actors are disproportionately from private school backgrounds. Only 8% of TV and radio workers come from working-class families, underscoring the sector’s growing exclusivity.

Policy Recommendations and the Call for Change

In response, the report calls for significant reforms, including class recognition as a protected characteristic, which would require arts institutions to collect socio-economic data, set targets for diversity, and be more transparent about pay. The review also advocates for better apprenticeship programs for working-class people to help them break into the creative industries. Avis Gilmore praised the Co-op group for its efforts to create more creative apprenticeships in the region, noting the need for change, especially in a sector where less than 1% of apprenticeships go to those in the creative industries.

Despite challenges, there are signs of hope. Nazir Afzal, who also chairs the Lowry theatre, believes Greater Manchester can lead the way in breaking down these barriers. “We need to build an arts sector where talent is discovered everywhere, nurtured properly, and paid fairly,” he said. “Until we treat class as a core issue of inclusion, we will continue to crush creativity.” The findings will be launched later this month at the Whitworth Art Gallery in Manchester, where they will hopefully spark a wider conversation on the importance of inclusivity in the arts.