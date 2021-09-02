Working as a delivery driver in New York during the floods encapsulates capitalism and climate change.

Many people have criticized footage of delivery drivers working during flooding and bad weather in New York City, claiming that it illustrates difficulties with capitalism and climate change.

Hurricane Ida’s remnants, now a tropical storm, made landfall in New York City on Wednesday evening, bringing high gusts, torrential rains, floods, and a tornado warning, forcing residents to seek shelter as subway stations and highways were inundated.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who had already warned citizens to stay indoors throughout the storm, declared a state of emergency for the region just before midnight in response to the extreme weather.

“Stay off the streets tonight and allow our first responders and emergency services get their work done,” De Blasio said. Don’t go outside if you’re thinking about it. Avoid taking the subway. Stay away from the highways. Don’t drive across these choppy waters… “Remain inside.”

However, a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday evening claimed to show a delivery driver for a food delivery service continuing to make a delivery despite the harsh weather, with the footage appearing to show them wading across a flooded road while dragging their bicycle.

The video sparked fury on social media, with some Twitter users claiming that it illustrated the precarious working circumstances faced by delivery workers.

“If it’s too risky for you, it’s too dangerous for them,” wrote high-profile Democratic New York City Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was one of many to condemn New Yorkers ordering deliveries during the storm. Raid your cabinets or enlist the assistance of a neighbor.”

“Please do not order delivery during a flash flood that the NWS has declared a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” she stressed. It jeopardizes the lives of those who are most vulnerable.”

