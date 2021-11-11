Workers were ‘lured’ from India and paid $1.20 per day, according to a Hindu temple trafficking lawsuit.

A famous Hindu sect in the United States has become engaged in a larger human trafficking lawsuit after being raided in New Jersey by federal officials investigating labor and immigration law issues. Indian workers from four more states have joined the case, alleging that the group brought them to the United States and compelled them to work for as little as $1.20 per day to build a temple in New Jersey.

According to the New York Times, the initial lawsuit was filed in May after the FBI swooped on the temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, and evacuated approximately 100 personnel in an early-morning raid. The complaint at the time was limited to the New Jersey site, where laborers were forced to work seven days a week to construct and maintain a vast worship facility.

The employees were presented to US immigration officials as volunteers who specialized in stone carving and painting. They were largely from India’s impoverished areas. According to the Associated Press, it allowed them to qualify for R-1 visas, which are intended for “those who minister, or work in religious vocations or occupations.”

BAPS, a Delaware-registered corporation and one of the largest Hindu sects in the United States, is accused of forcing Indian employees to work in temples near Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles. Employees at the New Jersey temple said that sect leaders compelled them to sign employment contracts that required them to labor more than 12 hours each day with few days off.

BAPS vehemently denied any wrongdoing. “For the past 20 years, US government officials have authorized the use of R-1 visas for stone artisans, and federal, state, and local government agencies have regularly visited and inspected all of the construction projects on which those artisans volunteered,” Paul Fishman, a lawyer for BAPS, told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Last month, the lawsuit was updated to contend that hundreds of workers were paid far less than the federal and state minimum wage regulations, that they worked on many sites, and that some of them had worked for as long as eight to nine years.

Workers in four other states leveled similar claims. Several workers claimed they were denied access to their passports and were forced to sleep in big rooms on the temple grounds while being watched.

“At the Robbinsville temple and elsewhere, the defendants purposefully led the workers to fear that if they tried, they would be fired. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.