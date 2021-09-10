Workers in Virginia are looking for a rumored time capsule in the former Robert E. Lee battlefield.

Construction workers in Virginia spent Thursday looking for an 1887 time capsule that was supposed to be removed after the dismantling of the Robert E. Lee statue.

The time capsule is likely to be buried on or near the cornerstone pedestal of the former Robert E. Lee statue, according to state officials. Ground-penetrating radar instruments, metal detectors, and other construction equipment were employed to try to locate the copper time capsule.

Crews finished their 12-hour search after removing three separate sections of cornerstone weighing between 500 and 8,000 pounds (225 and 3,620 kilograms), as well as additional huge stones around the perimeter, according to Clark Mercer, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s chief of staff.

They also moved a half-dozen other huge stones around the pedestal’s edge so they could explore beneath the cornerstone and the surrounding region.

Mercer told the Minneapolis Star Tribune, “It’s disheartening not to discover the time capsule.” “We looked in the area where we thought it may be. It doesn’t rule out the possibility of finding it in the future, but for the time being, the mystery will remain.”

According to a newspaper story from 1887, the time capsule contains period relics such as a US silver dollar and a collection of Confederate buttons. The capsule is also said to contain “a photograph of Lincoln laying in his casket.”

Former President Donald Trump made a statement to the press on Wednesday about the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia.

Trump began his comments by stating that he witnessed a “huge crane taking down the gorgeous and very famous statue of ‘Robert E. Lee On His Horse’ in Richmond, Virginia.” It has long been acknowledged as a stunning bronze sculpture.”

The statue was subsequently “torn into three parts” and stored into storage “before to its complete defilement,” according to Trump.

“Our culture is being destroyed, and our history and heritage, both good and bad, are being obliterated by the Radical Left,” Trump said in his press release.

He concluded by suggesting that if Robert E. Lee had led our troops in Afghanistan, “that calamity would have ended many years ago in a complete and utter victory.”

