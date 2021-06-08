Workers in the gig economy are having trouble saving and filing insurance claims, according to a report.

According to recent data, about a third of gig economy drivers, passengers, and couriers in Europe have no savings.

launching a new insurance company Collective Benefits, which offers insurance for self-employed people, also discovered that the sector’s savings were much lower than the national average.

Companies need to start delivering better protections where big numbers of gig economy workers are employed, according to the firm’s executives, including enhancing insurance packages and assisting with claims.

A poll of 10,000 workers indicated that almost all had been involved in a claimable insurance event such as a car accident, but only 12% had actually filed a claim.

69 percent of people who filed claims claimed they had a bad experience.

In addition to the 30% of freelance drivers, riders, and couriers who have no savings, the study found that 58 percent of respondents have savings of less than £1,500.

In comparison to the national average of £6,767, this is prompting independent employees to seek out insurance covers in order to create a financial safety net, despite the high prices.

Around 83 percent of respondents said they would want their employers to provide sick pay, while 80 percent indicated they would want accident and injury benefits.

The findings came after Collective Benefits analyzed Office for National Statistics (ONS) data to estimate the true number of the UK’s independent workforce at 6.6 million people, which includes the self-employed, temporary workers, and those on zero-hours contracts.

During the epidemic, businesses and households turned to deliveries and online retail in unprecedented numbers.

Collective Benefits announced that it is partnering with a number of industry leaders to ensure that their drivers, couriers, and riders are protected and have peace of mind while enjoying the freedom that comes with self-employment.

Uber drivers gained a Supreme Court triumph last year, with judges ruling that the ride-hailing firm should classify them as employees rather than independent contractors.

“The past year has proved how vital delivery drivers, riders, and couriers are to us:,” stated Anthony Beilin, co-founder and CEO of Collective Benefits. (This is a brief piece.)