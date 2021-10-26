Workers in New York City shut down the Brooklyn Bridge in protest of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

On Monday, the Manhattan-bound side of the Brooklyn Bridge was closed as city workers protested the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered that at least one dose of the vaccination be given to 160,000 city workers by Oct. 29 or risk unpaid leave. As the deadline approaches, staffers headed to the streets in search of the city’s remaining unvaccinated personnel.

The Brooklyn Bridge was shut down as a result of the rally, which is anticipated to conclude in front of City Hall. It is unknown when it will reopen. The 84th Precinct advised cars to use an another route in a tweet.

The message stated, “ADVISORY: Due to protest activities in the neighborhood of #DownTownBrooklyn, the Manhattan-bound #BrooklynBridge will be blocked to vehicular traffic from now until further notice.”

Participants in the rally revealed that they were not anti-vaxxers, but rather opposed mandates requiring individuals to acquire the COVID-19 vaccination.

Former FDNY Lt. James Finnegan told CBS New York, “This is not ‘following the science,’ this is authoritarianism.”

60 percent of firefighters and EMS employees, 51 percent of jail officers, 71 percent of police officers, and 60 percent of sanitation workers are believed to be vaccinated.

Despite the fact that thousands of workers may be put on leave if they do not get vaccinated, de Blasio insists that a contingency plan is in place to keep things operating smoothly.

“Each commissioner and their team have discussed many solutions. De Blasio cited the use of overtime as an example.

“I spoke with all of the key commissioners in the lead-up, particularly the most critical operational agencies, and they all stated they were convinced this was the appropriate thing to do.”

On Monday, the Police Benevolent Association, the city’s largest cop union, filed a lawsuit in an attempt to prevent the city’s vaccine mandate from taking effect.

During the legal proceedings, the association’s officials intend to launch a lawsuit to prevent the mandate from being implemented.