Workers in New Orleans will be trained to respond to and clean up after climate disasters as part of a pilot program.

The Families and Workers Fund is supporting a program in New Orleans that teaches workers to respond to climate disasters and assist in clean-up and recovery operations.

In New Orleans, Resilience Force, a charity that educates workers to prepare for and respond to natural disasters, trained 100 people. Before the epidemic, the majority of the workforce were working for minimum wage in service jobs.

People of color and immigrants made up a large percentage of those who received training, according to Saket Soni, the organization’s executive director. They are unpaid laborers who are willing to risk their lives in order to fulfill their tasks.

“The resilience workforce is primarily comprised of low-wage workers. “It is mainly unprotected and unrecognized,” Soni said. “These folks are doing tremendous work that we can rely on, but they’re hanging by a thread the whole time.”

Workers in Soni’s and the city’s New Orleans program are paid an initial wage of $12 an hour and given health benefits. They served as contact tracers and gave vaccine information during the pandemic. They assessed buildings after Hurricane Ida and assisted disaster victims as case workers.

A fund established by a consortium of social-justice-minded charities shortly after COVID was discovered has more than quadrupled in size to $48 million, and is now investing in activities and campaigning to expand the social safety net and raise worker compensation.

Building a new career choice by training people who can help the country recover after natural catastrophes and persuading companies that these occupations deserve acceptable compensation are two of the initiatives it is financing.

Rachel Korberg, the fund’s executive director and co-founder, says, “The recovery from COVID-19 is truly a moment to reinvent our economic and labor market institutions.” “Today is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a more equal economy.”

The Families and Workers Fund was established in the early months of the epidemic with a single objective in mind: to ease the financial hardship that the pandemic was causing low-wage workers who were either taking tremendous risks to stay on the job or were suddenly laid off as a result of it.