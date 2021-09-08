Workers in Michigan’s health-care industry have filed a lawsuit against their employer for requiring vaccinations.

More than 50 Michigan health-care workers have launched a lawsuit against their employer, alleging that the COVID-19 vaccine violates their human rights.

Employees of Henry Ford Hospital filed a complaint against the hospital in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. The filing comes only days before the September 10 deadline for all health-care workers to be vaccinated or face losing their employment.

According to the lawsuit, the immunizations only provide “limited protection” and may be dangerous in the long term. According to the lawsuit, approximately 13,000 people in the United States have died as a result of vaccinations, and over 30,000 others have experienced life-threatening responses to the vaccine. These figures are from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is based on alleged reports.

Almost 92 percent of Henry Ford employees have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination as of Tuesday.

Henry Ford Hospital defended its vaccine stance in a statement acquired by The Metro Times.

The statement added, “We remain sure that immunization is the most potent instrument we all have against the COVID-19 pandemic.” “Aside from that, we are unable to comment on current litigation.”

Henry Ford Hospital became the first Michigan health system to require the vaccine by a stated deadline for all employees, students, volunteers, and contractors in June 2021.

In June, Henry Ford Hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Robert G. Riney spoke with The Detroit News about the hospital’s decision to require the vaccine.

“We’re optimistic that the worst is behind us,” Riney said at the time, “with hospitalizations in the single digits at each of our hospitals and the positive rate now sitting around 1%.”

“However, we have been in this struggle long enough to know that the new varieties are real and concerning,” Riney continued.

Riney continued, “Variants will continue to emerge, and surges can happen at any time, anywhere.” “Because the statistics show that the vaccines work, and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to issue permanent approval of the COVID-19 vaccines soon, Henry Ford has decided to make COVID vaccination mandatory by September 10.”

The Michigan Nurses Association (MNA), in addition to Riney’s remarks, made a statement to The Detroit News addressing the September 10 deadline. The MNA is a political party in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.