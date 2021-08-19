Workers in California accuse Kraft Heinz of racism and have filed a $30 million lawsuit against the company.

The Kraft Heinz Foods Company prepared for a court battle today, as three employees filed a $30 million complaint alleging racial animosity and discrimination at the Kraft Heinz dairy plant in Tulare, California.

Former employees Alex Horn, Lance Aytman, and Keith Hooker alleged in a statement released by their counsel that they endured discrimination from 2012 to 2018, including death threats, racial slurs, and vandalism of their personal belongings.

Following their complaints to management, the trio was fired, with Kraft Heinz reportedly illegally terminating their employment. They claimed they “repeatedly” requested that management examine the instances, only to have the abuse condoned in the end.

“Kraft Heinz is a global brand known for being all-American and family-friendly. Unfortunately, given what our clients encountered at the Tulare factory, Kraft Heinz represents virulent bigotry, harassment, and intolerance,” Felicia Gilbert, San Francisco managing partner at Sanford Heisler Sharp, the legal firm handling the case, said in a statement.

Sanford Heisler Sharp’s statement on the issue stated that white employees were allowed to use the N-word and convey racial stereotypes in discussion, among other things. Horn claimed that a note with the N-word was taped to his locker, and that swastikas were written on Black colleagues’ lockers. “Quit or die (N-word)” notes were posted on Black employees’ lockers at the height of the conflict.

In addition to the verbal harassment, the trio claimed that their superiors passed them over for promotions and raises in favor of less-experienced workers in punishment for reporting the abuse. Despite the fact that he was told he “interviewed better than everyone else” for a job, Aytman claims the recruiting panel was directed not to choose him.

When the trio complained about being passed down for jobs, they were allegedly advised to “keep their heads down or else join the unemployment line.” As a result, they allegedly received fewer attractive assignments, increased scrutiny, and disciplinary action. Finally, the three men claimed that their treatment caused them “serious” mental, emotional, and bodily pain.

