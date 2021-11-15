Workers from the New York Fire Department and the Department of Sanitation have been accused of submitting fake vaccination cards to the Duck Mandate.

The city has revealed that employees from at least two New York City organizations are being investigated for vaccine fraud.

The New York Post broke the story first, reporting on Saturday that personnel from the city’s fire (FDNY) and sanitation departments had submitted forged evidence of immunization in order to avoid Mayor Bill De Blasio’s mandate. On Sunday, the New York City Department of Investigation (DOI) confirmed the investigations.

The city’s vaccination requirement for employees took effect on November 1. The Fire Department of New York and the Department of Sanitation were two of the most adamantly opposed to the ordinance. The Unifo is a group of people who have come together to