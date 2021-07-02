Workers at the Paris airport are protesting a pay cut by blocking the terminal.

Workers protesting salary cuts at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris stopped a busy terminal and clashed with police, creating aircraft delays and travel disruption and uncertainty among passengers.

At the 2E terminal, which is largely utilized for international travel, police deployed pepper spray to disperse the demonstrators.

Passengers cleaning their burning eyes and toddlers looking terrified were seen by an Associated Press correspondent on the scene.

A few hundred union demonstrators stopped the terminal’s passport control section with drums and horns, causing hundreds of travelers to miss their flights.

Passengers were rerouted to a nearby terminal as riot police with helmets and shields fanned out.

Unions have been bargaining with Paris airport management about salary cuts related to the pandemic’s impact on air traffic.

The Paris airport network’s management claims that revenue fell by 80% in 2020, and that it is attempting to avert layoffs by reducing compensation instead.

Unions have called for strikes and protests to last until Monday, just as many French families are leaving for their summer vacations.