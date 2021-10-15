Workers at Instacart are preparing to strike, calling the company a “sweat factory” that “doesn’t care.”

This weekend, Instacart customers will go on strike to protest the grocery delivery app’s poor wages and lack of responsiveness, calling the company a “sweat factory” that “doesn’t care” about its workers.

Because of the freedom and earnings offered to workers, the company rose in popularity during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gig Workers Collective, made up of over 13,000 of Instacart’s 500,000 employees, was founded by disgruntled shoppers.

Tomorrow is the start of our walk-off!

Since 2016, there have been a handful of walk-offs at Instacart, although the collective's main focus has been on bringing back incentives. Instacart has discontinued commission pay, paying shoppers per order rather than by bundle, a 10% default tip instead of the current 5%, transparency about how orders are distributed, and a rating system that doesn't penalize workers for situations beyond their control, among other things.

In the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, they’ve also been lobbying for greater wages and improved safety precautions for buyers.

Willy Solis, a 43-year-old Instacart shopper in Texas and the lead organizer of the Gig Workers Collective, told The Guardian that he started working for the firm in October 2019 as a method to supplement his income during a period of change.

“I believed it was a very decent deal in terms of salary compared to what I was doing, the time limit I was given to accomplish it in, and all that,” Solis said.

Over time, he realized that his salary was reducing, and that the default tip % for consumers, which accounts for the majority of their take-home money, was also decreasing.

Instacart has also begun grouping one to three goods per individual order into batches. With no pay rise, the number of batches grew to the point that some orders had more than 50 different goods for multiple orders at different addresses. Two class-action lawsuits have been filed against Instacart because of its new pay structure.

Solis claimed that he used to make $1,000 every week, but that hasn’t been the case lately. This is a condensed version of the information.