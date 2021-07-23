Workers at Frito-Lay Protest ‘Suicide Shifts’ During 84-Hour Work Week

Hundreds of workers concluded Week 3 of their strike against snack food firm Frito-Lay, protesting what they described as excessively lengthy workweeks.

Employees are striking outside the Frito-Lay facility in Topeka, Kansas, in protest of 84-hour work weeks and obligatory overtime.

In Kansas, lay laborers are compelled to work 12-hour days, seven days a week, in a risky plant. Their accounts are harrowing.

NEW: Frito-Lay workers in Kansas are being forced to work 12-hour days, 7 days a week, in a dangerous factory. Their stories are shocking. Now nearly 600 workers have gone on strike in Topeka to demand better pay and treatment. pic.twitter.com/0d5n9Uf2fJ — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) July 7, 2021

“They are compelled to work double and triple shifts by the current workforce. Workers do not have enough time to be with family, perform household duties, or obtain a good night’s sleep,” Anthony Shelton, International President of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM), stated in a June statement.

“Despite record profits, Frito-Lay management has repeatedly refused to hire additional workers,” the statement read.

Frito-Lay made more than $4.2 billion in sales last year. But they can't be bothered to provide fair wages and safe working conditions? I don’t think so. I stand with the workers on strike in Topeka. It takes enormous courage to stand up and fight back, and I applaud you. https://t.co/usK0h3rFcl — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 17, 2021

Along with protesting the extended workweek, employees are staging a walkout in protest of low wages. According to reports, a box-drop technician at the Topeka facility said his hourly wage had increased by only 77 cents in 12 years.

the Frito-Lay workers on strike in Kansas are enduring horrifying working conditions: 12-hour days, 7 days a week. some haven’t had a day off in 5 months, Saturdays and Sundays included. people should take in the fact that it is literally killing them https://t.co/tbjpzLnkdh pic.twitter.com/fweTJuo3vT — Alex Press (@alexnpress) July 17, 2021

Frito-Lay is a part of PepsiCo, the world’s largest food and beverage company (PEP). The corporation is headquartered in North Carolina and has a market valuation of about $215 billion.

According to Frito-Lay, 550 employees engaged in the company’s first walkout in three decades, with another 300 remaining on the job. Additionally, the corporation reports that hourly wages have ranged from $18.35 to $36.91 per hour.

PepsiCo has refuted the labor claims, claiming they are “grossly exaggerated.” Frito-records Lay’s suggest that “in 2021, 19 employees worked 84 hours in a given work week, 16 of which were voluntary overtime hours and only three were required.”

Pepsi is worth $211 billion. Its revenue is up 14% and it does $70 billion a year in sales. Its Frito-Lay drivers say they got a total raise of 77 cents over 12 years and are now required to work 84-hour weeks because Pepsi won't hire more peoplehttps://t.co/wCJTTWPKPh — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) July 16, 2021

The striking Frito-Lay workers in Kansas face appalling working conditions: Twelve-hour days, seven days a week. Some have not had a day off in five months, including Saturdays and Sundays. Individuals should grasp the fact that it is literal.