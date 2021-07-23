The Washington Newsday

Workers at Frito-Lay Protest ‘Suicide Shifts’ During 84-Hour Work Week

0
By on News

Hundreds of workers concluded Week 3 of their strike against snack food firm Frito-Lay, protesting what they described as excessively lengthy workweeks.

Employees are striking outside the Frito-Lay facility in Topeka, Kansas, in protest of 84-hour work weeks and obligatory overtime.

Frito-Lay NEW:

In Kansas, lay laborers are compelled to work 12-hour days, seven days a week, in a risky plant. Their accounts are harrowing.

“They are compelled to work double and triple shifts by the current workforce. Workers do not have enough time to be with family, perform household duties, or obtain a good night’s sleep,” Anthony Shelton, International President of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM), stated in a June statement.

“Despite record profits, Frito-Lay management has repeatedly refused to hire additional workers,” the statement read.

Along with protesting the extended workweek, employees are staging a walkout in protest of low wages. According to reports, a box-drop technician at the Topeka facility said his hourly wage had increased by only 77 cents in 12 years.

Frito-

Last year, Lay earned more over $4.2 billion in revenue. But they can not be bothered to pay their employees a living salary and maintain safe working conditions? I do not believe so. I stand in solidarity with Topeka’s striking workers. To stand up and fight back takes immense courage, and I admire you.

Frito-Lay is a part of PepsiCo, the world’s largest food and beverage company (PEP). The corporation is headquartered in North Carolina and has a market valuation of about $215 billion.

According to Frito-Lay, 550 employees engaged in the company’s first walkout in three decades, with another 300 remaining on the job. Additionally, the corporation reports that hourly wages have ranged from $18.35 to $36.91 per hour.

PepsiCo has refuted the labor claims, claiming they are “grossly exaggerated.” Frito-records Lay’s suggest that “in 2021, 19 employees worked 84 hours in a given work week, 16 of which were voluntary overtime hours and only three were required.”

The striking Frito-Lay workers in Kansas face appalling working conditions: Twelve-hour days, seven days a week. Some have not had a day off in five months, including Saturdays and Sundays. Individuals should grasp the fact that it is literal. Brief News from Washington Newsday.

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply