Workers at Amazon are preparing to ‘fight’ after the company claimed that unions are bad for employees.

After the internet giant’s largest New York City warehouse advised employees not to unionize, Amazon workers said they’re ready to “battle” their famously anti-union employer.

Connor Spence, the Amazon Labor Union’s vice president of membership, said in a statement to The Washington Newsday that the group is prepared to battle despite Amazon’s adamant opposition to unionization.

“Executives would rather churn through the workforce to save money than provide a steady, long-term employment to the people they employ. The only thing Amazon intends to do ‘quickly and nimbly,’ is fire people on a regular basis, and you can bet our union will get in the way “Spence penned the piece.

“Our worker-led union will push Amazon to prioritize the well-being and dignity of its employees over the bottom line when making business choices. Amazon will fight us tooth and nail for it, but we’re up for the challenge “Added he.

As workers at the Staten Island warehouse and three other locations prepared to register for an election with the National Labor Relations Board, Amazon asserted that unions are not the “best answer” for their employees in a statement released on Thursday.

“Our employees have the option of joining a union or not. They’ve always done so. We don’t believe that unions are the greatest solution for our employees as a firm “Amazon’s national director of media relations, Kelly Nantel, told Vice News’ Motherboard on Thursday.

“Every day, we encourage individuals to find ways to improve their employment, and when they do, we want to act promptly to implement those changes. With unions in the middle, this form of continual improvement is more difficult to achieve rapidly and nimbly “Nantel continued.

The Amazon Labor Union stated on Thursday that over 2,000 hourly workers had signed cards enabling the union to represent them in collective bargaining. By the time they file next Monday, organizers expect several hundred more people to join them.

In a press release, the union stated that it is campaigning for “greater salaries, job security, safer working conditions, more paid time off, improved medical leave options, and longer breaks.”

Amazon employees have often spoken out about warehouse working conditions, describing the task as "grueling" and describing the company's as "disgusting."