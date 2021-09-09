Workers at a former Liverpool biscuit factory “became friends for life.”

Crawford’s Biscuits was founded in 1813 by William Crawford as a tiny shop in Scotland, and it quickly became known for its wonderful shortbread.

Near November 1897, the Southport Visiter stated that Crawford and Sons, a long-established Edinburgh biscuit producer, had lately opened a huge facility in Fairfield, Liverpool.

Thousands of people worked at the Binns Road plant throughout the years, and it was known for producing popular chocolate bars including 54321, Bandits, and Penguin bars.

Although the company was later purchased by United Biscuits, the Crawfords brand is still in use today. For some, cherished memories of former colleagues and photographs are all that remains of the much-loved Liverpool factory.

We spoke with a number of former employees and individuals who had pleasant memories of Crawfords in Liverpool to reminisce.

Crawfords was a “family affair” for Collette O’Neill, who lives in Huyton, because she and several generations of her family worked at the plant and lived in the nearby streets.

Collette’s grandfather, Jack Tattan, worked in security, and her father, also named Jack, worked as a loading bay supervisor. Collette’s mother, Madge, and sister, as well as cousin Dennis and uncle Brian, also worked at Crawfords.

“It was home from home, it was a pure family affair,” she told The Washington Newsday. Everyone has a relative who worked there.

“When I first joined, they built a new department called the Bandit, and they must have hired about 70 school dropouts.” We were all referred to as St Trinians. We were all trained and worked in the same department.

“We made Bandit, mint Albi, and shortbread,” says the author. You’d be sent anyplace in the factory if a line went down. As the shortbread came out of the oven, you’d be lifting the frames off and eating as much as you could. The aromas were wonderful.”

Collette later worked on the trucks and at the loading bays throughout the factory until Crawfords closed in. “The summary has come to an end.”