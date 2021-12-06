Workers are urged to take time to relax in an office with a disco and wellbeing dogs.

In Liverpool, a unique workplace environment with a nightclub, a champagne wall, a wellness section, and five doggy wellbeing coordinators has launched.

Milk Education’s new headquarters are on the 11th floor of the Bruntwood building, with a ‘strong focus on mental wellbeing,’ according to the company.

The office dogs are at the core of the company, with five rescue dogs on standby to help boost employee morale.

Employees should be able to “thrive personally and professionally,” according to the company.

Emma Walsh, the company’s operations director, thinks the dogs provide a lot of value to the company.

Rio, Popcorn, Scooby, Rita, and Minnie are the four-legged employees, and they are all important parts of the Milk team.

“The dogs are part of our wellbeing, we call them the wellbeing co-ordinators,” Emma, 31, added. They make individuals grin a lot during the day.

“We encourage everyone to take a wellness break from their desk – don’t eat lunch at your desk,” says the company. Take some time to relax, play with the dogs, or visit our wellness center to be more present.” Milk has created a dedicated dog den for the animals to enjoy their own space.

“We’ll be walking to another building or taking kids out, and people will approach us and say, ‘We know who you are, we follow you on social media,’ so it’s becoming a known thing,” Emma explained. Everyone recognizes them when we enter into the business district. ‘Rio!’ will be shouted down the corridor.

“They’re good business people who fit quite well here.” People have joined this company because of the dogs and the values we uphold. It’s difficult to stand out in our market, and the dogs assist us in doing so.” With such a strong emphasis on health and wellness, every Friday at 3 p.m. is set aside for celebrating accomplishments on the dancefloor. Emma and the other members of the team will take a break to talk, celebrate, and play with the dogs.

“So many people have commented, ‘Oh, I guess you’re on the 11th floor with the dancefloor,’ when we’re in the building or in the lift,” Emma added. We do it because we enjoy dressing up.

“Every now and again, we like to chuckle and. “Summary ends.”