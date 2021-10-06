Workers are paid to sleep as ‘professional sleepers’ during their shift.

When compared to folks who have a conventional 9-5 job, it might be difficult to obtain adequate sleep as a shift worker.

More than 3 million people work night shifts in the UK, but the average shift worker loses one to four hours of sleep per night, which can have a negative impact on their physical and mental health.

In order to assist Britain’s night workers, is looking for ‘Professional Sleepers’ to help them test out different approaches and achieve the perfect sleep pattern.

For participating in a nationwide study to better understand the patterns and disturbances of night workers, five successful candidates of various ages and professions will each receive £500.

They will be fitted with sleep monitoring equipment and will be asked to make a variety of changes to their normal routine, such as modifying their sleeping temperature, light source, sound, and nutrition, as recommended by a sleep specialist.

“The last ten years have seen a significant increase in the number of people working through the night,” said Jason Peterkin, director at.

“While we are glad to continue producing and selling blackout blinds to shift workers, we believe it is critical to gain a better understanding of the intricacies of daytime sleep.

“By doing this vital research, we will be able to leverage real-life circumstances and data to design the most effective solutions, while also sharing our broader results to assist the British public in overcoming the difficulty of daytime sleep.”

To be considered, you must work a regular night shift and be prepared to try out different ways so that 247 Blinds can assess the quality of your sleep.

“The value of excellent quality sleep should not be underestimated,” said Dr. Deborah Lee.

“Fatigue is unpleasant and challenging, but sleep deprivation on a regular basis can have major and irreversible health consequences, including metabolic issues, heart disease, gastrointestinal disorders, obesity, several malignancies, and poor mental health.

“It’s critical to realize that getting a good night’s sleep during the day isn’t just about recreating nighttime because our bodies aren’t designed to sleep during the day.

“This research will reveal the elements that genuinely influence relaxation during daytime hours, and.”

