Workers are hesitant to return to work now that the Covid restrictions have been lifted.

When the Covid limitations were lifted, city centers benefited, but new data reveals that many people are still hesitant to return to their offices.

According to the Centre for Cities, on July 19, people went out to socialize at pubs, restaurants, and nightclubs.

After the final easing of limitations, night-time footfall in the UK’s 63 major cities and towns increased by 16 percent, according to the think tank.

Daytime worker footfall, on the other hand, declined by 1% in the last week of July, according to the report.

People in northern England, particularly in Blackpool and Sunderland, were most eager to get out for the evening.

According to the report, the relaxation of limitations had a negative impact on cafes, stores, and other companies that cater to office workers.

Fewer than one in five people have returned to their city center workplace, according to data from 31 of the world’s largest cities.

According to the think tank, the UK’s cities are still a long way from full recovery, with average footfall only half of what it was pre-Covid.

“It’s a mixed picture as the country takes its next steps back to normality, both for different types of enterprises and for different places,” said Paul Swinney, head of policy and research at the Centre for Cities.

“People’s urge to go out and socialize, particularly in cities in the North and Midlands, has been a lifeline for many enterprises in the night-time economy.

“However, as we approach closer to the conclusion of the furlough program in September, a reluctance to return to work in our largest and most economically vital cities means that those in the so-called ‘sandwich economy,’ which caters to city center office workers, face an unclear future.”