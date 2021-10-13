Worker strikes have impacted a number of companies in recent weeks, with John Deere being the most recent.

Workers at Kellogg, group home workers, and a New York hospital have all gone on strike in recent weeks, with John Deere being the most recent, according to the Associated Press.

At least five companies’ unionized employees have gone on strike this month as their unions try to reach an agreement with their employers on issues like health care, pay, and working conditions.

Workers at Kellogg’s cereal facilities went on strike last Tuesday, protesting for better pay and benefits. According to the Associated Press, negotiations between the union and Kellogg had been deadlocked for almost a year.

The Northwest Carpenters Union, which represents carpenters in the Seattle region, went on strike on September 16 and remained on strike for nearly three weeks. On Tuesday, over 2,000 nurses and other staff at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, New York, went on strike, and on October 1, about 2,000 group home employees at Sunrise Inc. in Connecticut went on strike.

If negotiators do not provide a new agreement by the end of Wednesday, more than 10,000 Deere & Co. employees are preparing to strike.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

If no agreement is reached by 11:59 p.m., the United Auto Workers union has threatened to walk off the work. A contract offer that would have given some workers 5% raises and others 6% rises was rejected by the vast majority of the union earlier this week.

Although it has been 35 years since the last big Deere strike, workers are feeling encouraged to demand more this year after working long hours during the pandemic and because firms are experiencing labor shortages.

Chris Laursen, a Deere painter, told the Des Moines Register that he believes a strike is approaching and that it may have a huge impact.

“The entire country will be watching us,” Laursen remarked. “It will make a difference for the entire manufacturing business if we take a stance here for ourselves, our families, and basic human flourishing. Let’s get started. Let’s not be frightened.” Another set of UAW-represented workers went on strike at a Volvo Trucks facility in Virginia earlier this year, and after rejecting three offers, they ended up with higher compensation and lower-cost health coverage. This is a condensed version of the information.