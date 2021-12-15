Worker falls asleep in the cargo compartment, and the plane takes off to another country with him.

An airline employee who fell asleep inside a jet’s cargo compartment managed to survive despite the plane taking off to another country with him. After a medical examination revealed he was in good health, he was flown back home on the same flight.

According to NDTV, the event occurred on board an Airbus A 320 flight from Mumbai, India, to Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.

The man’s identity has not been released, but he works as a loader for Indigo, an Indian private airline. One of the workers decided to take a break once the baggage loading was completed. “He unwinded in baggage compartment 1 before dozing off behind the luggage. After the hold employees had completed the headcount, the cargo door was closed “According to The Times of India, a senior official investigating the incident said.

The cargo door was closed and the loader awoke as the plane took off from Mumbai airport, according to the officials. Only two hours after take-off did the airlines learn of the worker’s existence.

The flight took 3 hours and 20 minutes to arrive at Abu Dhabi Airport. The individual was subjected to a full medical evaluation by Abu Dhabi police after the incident was discovered. He was judged to be healthy and steady.

After receiving the necessary permits from the authorities in Abu Dhabi, the individual was brought back to Mumbai as a passenger on the same flight, according to officials with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The DGCA has begun an investigation into the severe security lapse, and four Indigo employees have been placed on administrative leave until the outcome of the probe.

“We are aware of the issue,” an IndiGo spokeswoman told reporters, “and the appropriate authorities have been notified.” According to the company’s statement, the incident is under investigation.

An reportedly intoxicated American Airline baggage carrier fell asleep on the job in Kansas City in 2018, and ended up flying from Kansas City to Chicago in the belly of a Boeing 737. The employee, who works for American subsidiary Piedmont Airlines at Kansas City International Airport, slept in the cargo hold before the journey and was not discovered until the jet landed at O’Hare International Airport and was parked at the gate.