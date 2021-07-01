Work on five major roadwork projects that were halted due to the firm’s administration will be completed.

Following the appointment of administrators for its original contractor VIAM, Liverpool City Council is preparing to appoint a number of roads contractors to complete five roadworks schemes that had stalled.

VIAM, formerly known as King Construction, was one of the council’s favoured contractors until it went bankrupt earlier this month due to cashflow issues.

As a result, a number of current council projects in the city remain unfinished.

The city council announced today that it will choose new contractors to finish the work across the city.

The five schemes, which require a total of £4.9 million in work, are located at:

The city council has obtained approval to choose Siemens to complete the traffic signal installation along County Road after sending a termination notice to VIAM, which entered into administration on June 1. (A59).

Siemens is expected to arrive on site next week (beginning Monday, July 5). The installation of traffic signals is scheduled to take a few weeks, after which resurfacing will take place.

The city council is also using its planned works framework to choose Huyton Asphalt Ltd to finish the upgrading to Kingsley Road in Toxteth. This contractor is expected to arrive on site on Monday, July 12.

The council will offer tenders on its procurement framework for the remaining three programs, with the goal of hiring contractors within the next four weeks.

Following VIAM’s demise, the city council claims it worked quickly to ensure that the stopped developments posed no health and safety dangers to motorists, and it conducted evaluations of what work was still needed to inform the tendering process.

Councillor Daniel Barrington, cabinet member for Climate Emergency, Transport and Environment, said: “The stalling of these highways schemes has presented numerous challenges to resolve and to get them back on track.

“We appreciate this has been a source of frustration for motorists, residents and local businesses and as a council we’ve moved as fast as possible to find a solution.

"The upgrades to the A59 and A565, in particular, are of huge consequence to our overall.