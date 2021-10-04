Work on Everton’s new stadium and a step-by-step roadmap to the next three months at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Last week, Everton reached a major milestone in the development of a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The club stated on Friday evening that they had began filling the dock with massive volumes of sand in preparation for laying the foundations for the new ground in the future.

Sand was collected from Liverpool Bay and the Irish Sea and hauled to the Mersey River, where it was pumped into the dock by a dredger.

It’s predicted that the sand will be delivered to the port in three months, with 450,000 cubic meters of fluidized sand being used during that time, and that the infill will take four months in total.

But how did Everton get to this point with their site work in the last few months? What will be the next stage in the procedure?

Jonathan Rowe, a Buro Happold ground engineering associate and job leader who has been working on the site, has written a blog to supporters outlining each step of the process thus far.

The photographs offered by the company also give a fascinating glimpse into how Everton came to be where they are now.

The first issue to address on the site was a layer of silt at the bottom of the water that had accumulated as a result of the dock’s previous use.

However, there was a critical decision to be taken about whether or not to keep the residue.

” Typically, before infilling inside a marine environment, the dock would be dredged to remove the soft silt,” the site notes.

“However, our team wondered if it would be possible to retain the soft silt in place while infilling on top?’

“Not only would this cut the entire building schedule, but there would also be a significant gain in terms of sustainability, which the club had underlined as a key factor.”

Sand samples were gathered from the Irish Sea and Liverpool Bay at this point and analyzed in a lab to determine how they would behave at various depths.

However, a number of processes had to be completed before any filling could commence. “The summary has come to an end.”