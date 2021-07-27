Work on a new state-of-the-art Morrisons in Kirkby has begun.

The new Morrisons shop in Merseyside has officially begun construction.

Back in May, the supermarket behemoth announced plans to open four new stores over the next 12 months, including one in Kirkby.

Knowsley Council paid £43.7 million to St Modwen for Kirkby town centre last year, with leader Graham Morgan claiming the public had waited “too long” for the private sector to begin redeveloping Kirkby.

Customers laud Home Bargains’ 89p summer delight for its “ingenious” approach.

The site intended for a new Morrisons was ready for construction in June 2020, according to photos provided by Knowsley Council after the renovation had been blocked for decades.

Morrisons will spend the next few months converting the facility into a “state of the art supermarket with skilled food manufacturing at its center and plenty of popular and essential services,” according to the company.

Morrisons’ famed Market Street counters will be featured in the 47,100 sq ft store, as well as a variety of services to enable customers buy for goods both in-store and from home.

“We know the locals of Kirkby are anxiously expecting the opening of new shop, and we’re happy to be on site,” said James Smith, senior development manager at Morrisons.

“At the present, it’s just an empty shell, so there’s a lot to do,” she says, “but work is underway, and we hope to open our doors this autumn.” Later this year, we look forward to meeting and serving the community.”

“It was amazing to see the enormity of the new supermarket and the designs for the layout of the store,” said Councillor Tony Brennan, a member of Knowsley Council’s Regeneration and Economic Development Cabinet.

“As a Kirkby resident, I know this will be a much-welcomed addition to the town centre, and I eagerly anticipate visiting the store when it opens in the coming months.”

Morrisons has begun hiring for staff to join its Kirkby team, with interviews set to begin this summer.

Some positions are currently available on Morrisons.com/jobs, and more will be posted in the coming weeks.

The Morrisons Recruitment Hub is also set to open at Unit 3 St Chad’s Dr, Kirkby, L32. “The summary has come to an end.”