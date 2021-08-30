‘Work Is Work’: An Afghan ex-minister now works as a food delivery driver in Germany.

He was a minister in Afghanistan before resigning due to corruption. Sayed Sadaat now lives in Germany and works as a bicycle courier delivering meals.

Sadaat wears his unique orange coat and enormous square backpack for six hours on weekdays and from noon to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays, delivering pizzas or other orders to customers.

“I have no qualms about doing this work. He told AFP, “Work is work.”

He explained, “If there is a job, that means there is public demand… someone has to do it.”

Sadaat is one of tens of thousands of Afghans who have settled in Germany in recent years.

Around 210,000 Afghans have requested refuge in Germany since 2015, when Europe saw a massive influx of migrants fleeing wars, primarily in Syria and Iraq.

After Syrians, they are the second largest group of immigrants requesting asylum in Europe’s most populous country.

Germany has evacuated roughly 4,000 Afghans since the Taliban retook power earlier this month, including individuals who collaborated with NATO forces and others who require security.

Sadaat’s voyage to Germany was considerably less arduous.

From 2016 to 2018, he served as Afghanistan’s communications minister.

However, the 50-year-old stated that he resigned because he was fed up with government corruption.

“There was a divide between the president’s tight circle and me when I was doing my work as a minister,” he explained.

“Their requests were for private gain; I wanted the money to be used correctly for government programs.

“As a result, I was unable to meet their demands, and they attempted to pressurize me, putting pressure on me from the president’s side.”

He went to Afghanistan to work as a consultant in the telecommunications industry.

However, by 2020, the security situation had worsened, he claimed.

“As a result, I made the decision to leave,” he told AFP.

He wanted to travel to Germany at the end of 2020 as a dual Afghan-British citizen before Brexit made it impossible for Britons to get residency in the EU without conditions such as a job offer.

He could have gotten a job in the United Kingdom, but he said he saw more chances in his field in Germany.

Sadaat, who arrived alone and refused to talk about his family, claimed he has hard to find work without German.

His intentions to study German were put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, he now spends four hours a day in language studies before riding his bicycle for the food delivery firm Lieferando.

The job is profitable. Brief News from Washington Newsday.