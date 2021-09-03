‘Words are cheap.’ Prior to his UFC debut, Luigi Vendramini offers a warning to Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett.

Luigi Vendramini has issued a warning to Paddy Pimblett ahead of his UFC debut on Saturday, noting that he will be competing in the “World Cup.”

Pimblett has made a name for himself in the British MMA scene, and he will make his octagon debut on the undercard of Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson.

All eyes are on Pimblett, who hasn’t shied away from delivering his usual insults and abrasive demeanor.

Vendramini, on the other hand, has cautioned Pimblett that he is stepping up to a higher level, joking that he will face the same fate as England did with Liverpool at the European Championships.

“In his own country, he appears to be a popular combatant. In Cage Warriors, he’s had some great fights. He has good jiu-jitsu skills and maintains his composure during battles. He’s a showman, and he’s fantastic at selling himself over the microphone,” he told MMA Junkie.

“However, we’ll see how he does on September 4th. It’s inexpensive to talk. He’s had a successful career outside of the UFC. The UFC, on the other hand, is a very different story. He could well be England’s best boxer, but this is the World Cup.

“Italy has just defeated England” (at UEFA Euro 2020). It won’t be any different in MMA.”

Vendramini is trying to get back on track after losing to Fares Ziam last time out, but he plans to boost his activity in the octagon, with Pimblett the first opponent on the schedule.

“I don’t obsess over what may or may not have happened in the past. I’m simply thinking about my next fight. In both my professional and personal lives, I take things one step at a time. Due to two knee operations, I have a limited frequency of bouts.

“Thankfully, everything has been resolved. In June, I fought for the first time. If everything goes well, I’d like to be back in the cage by the end of the year. I enjoy battling on a regular basis. Rather than train eternally, I’d rather fight.”