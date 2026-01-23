Woody Harrelson Clears Up Salary Rumors Regarding The White Lotus

Woody Harrelson has set the record straight about his absence from the third season of The White Lotus, dispelling rumors that suggested salary disputes were the reason behind his decision not to join the cast. The actor, known for his roles in The Hunger Games and True Detective, was initially selected by creator Mike White to play the role of Rick Hatchett, a character later portrayed by Walton Goggins.

Scheduling Conflicts Over Pay Dispute Rumors

Harrelson, 63, has denied reports suggesting that he turned down the role due to financial disagreements. Recent media reports claimed that the actor was unhappy with the salary offered and even met with Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav to discuss the terms. However, in a statement to The Daily Beast, Harrelson’s team clarified that the true reason behind his decision was a scheduling conflict with a pre-arranged family vacation.

“I was set to do The White Lotus and was very excited,” Harrelson explained. “Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and it conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision.”

The production’s shift in dates ultimately led Harrelson to withdraw from the project, which opened the door for Goggins to step in. White, who had originally considered Goggins for a different role, admitted that he had not envisioned the actor for the part of Rick at first. “Walton’s not exactly that,” White remarked, adding that Goggins’ appearance made him a more fitting choice for the role than the character’s original description might suggest.

Despite the shift, Harrelson’s decision does not seem to have closed the door on future involvement with the show. While he has other projects lined up, including the upcoming Now You See Me sequel, speculation remains that Harrelson might return for a future season of The White Lotus, should the right opportunity arise.