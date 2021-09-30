Woo Tan Scran, a Liverpool takeout, was nominated “best newcomer” at The Golden Chopsticks Awards.

Woo Tan Scran, a Liverpool chippy, was crowned Best Newcomer at the Golden Chopsticks Awards yesterday night.

Last night, co-founder Gok Wan MBE hosted an awards ceremony in London, where the plant-based chippy on Lark Lane received their award.

The Golden Chopsticks Awards honors East and Southeast Asian cuisine’s contribution to the UK catering industry.

Three vegetarian restaurants in Liverpool’s city core have been rated the finest.

“A great thank you to everyone, all our workers, customers, friends and family!” the Woo Tan Scran team wrote on Instagram last night. And a huge shoutout to every vendor, chef, cookbook writer, restaurant, and takeaway that was up for honors, absolute kings and queens of the profession, thanks to the fantastic crew at The Golden Chopsticks Awards.

“It’s been a crazy ride so far, and I couldn’t have done it without each and every one of you! Thank you so much for all of your love and support.”

Customers have described Woo Tan Scran as having the “greatest takeaway food in Liverpool.” The Washington Newsday put the takeout to the test in June, and our reviewer’s opinion may be seen here.