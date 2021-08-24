‘Wonderful’ Subway worker ‘Jamie’ is thanked by a woman in tears.

After her tyre broke on a busy road, a woman was comforted by a Subway worker who waited with her until her relatives came.

The woman, 60, thanked “Jamie,” who resides in Wallasey, for his generosity and support on Facebook yesterday.

She wrote the letter to thank Jamie, whom she described as a “lovely young man,” after she felt “upset and stressed” while trapped on a busy motorway near Birkenhead’s Rock Retail Park.

“I just want to express a big thanks to a young man named Jamie who lives in Wallasey and works in the subway beside Cammell Laird,” the woman wrote.

“I’m 60 years old, and my front tyre blew out as I drove out of Rock Retail Park onto the main road.

“I was furious and stressed because I was delayed on an inconvenient stretch of a busy road.

“Getting through to the RAC was difficult, and I was on the verge of crying when Jamie, who was heading home, stopped and kept me company until my family came.

“Fortunately, Martin from the RAC arrived at the same moment and immediately resolved the situation.

“Many thanks to Jamie for his moral support, he’s a fantastic young man x”.

Many people commented on Jamie’s Facebook post, which earned over 470 likes, applauding him for his kindness and for “restoring people’s faith” in the younger generation.

“Well done, gorgeous young man, you are a credit to your family,” one mother commented.

“It is deeds like this that revive one’s trust in the younger generation,” a man wrote. It was free, and this kind deed provided consolation in a tough moment… Jamie, you did an excellent job.”

“What an experience,” said another woman. I hope everything is fine with you x. Thank you, Jamie, for being such a hero x”.

“Well done Jamie, you helped someone feel safe today,” one woman commented. xxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx