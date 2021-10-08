Women’s professional soccer players have called a halt to their games to protest sexual abuse in the NWSL.

Professional soccer women in the United States spoke out against sexual assault claims that have engulfed their league on Wednesday night. Before their two games, players from four teams stood or knelt in quiet. Later in the evening, a third demonstration was expected.

Before their encounter on the pitch in Louisville, the players from North Carolina Courage FC and Racing Louisville FC locked arms while standing in a circle. Before their match, players from NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit did the same, though several knelt in protest.

The game has been halted, and the players are now gathered on the field in protest. pic.twitter.com/v4oMRBHWCt #NWSL October 6, 2021 — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) Later that night, when the Portland Thorns FC take on the Houston Dash, players are anticipated to do the same in Houston.

The North Carolina Courage sacked head coach Paul Riley last week after sexual abuse claims surfaced. The charges “shocked and horrified” NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird.

In a statement, Baird added, “A safe and secure work environment is a top priority for the league and its collective ownership.”

The league is implementing “a thorough anti-harassment/anti-discrimination policy,” according to Baird.

“In addition, the league has mandated that league and team staff who routinely engage with athletes attend US Center for SafeSport training, as well as background checks and extra screening for those same individuals,” Baird added. “We’re launching a new anonymous reporting system in which players, teams, and league personnel may text issues to the league, which will be investigated as soon as possible.” Baird resigned from her position the next day. After other players came out with similar complaints, the NWSL reshuffled its board.

Following Baird’s departure, the NWSL issued the following statement.

“We are heartbroken on behalf of the whole league for what far too many players have had to face in order to just play the game they love, and we are so deeply sorry,” the three remaining executive committee members said. “We recognize that we must make major institutional and cultural changes to solve the challenges necessary to become the type of league that NWSL players and fans deserve and reclaim.” This is a condensed version of the information.