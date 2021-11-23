Women who were ‘driven to their knees’ by the Post Office scandal have finally been identified.

After almost a decade, the identities of two former Post Office clerks who were “brought to their knees” after being convicted of fraudulent accounting have been exonerated.

Horizon, a flawed piece of software used by the Post Office for years and confirmed to display money missing from accounts incorrectly, claimed Anne Nield and Angela Sefton.

The couple, who both worked at the Fazakerley Post Office, were sentenced to suspended prison terms in 2013.

Horizon’s problems grew into a national controversy after it was revealed that the Post Office had prosecuted scores of sub-postmasters for alleged fraud and larceny detected by Horizon software.

According to Hudgell Solicitors, who represented both ladies, the Court of Appeal has overturned 72 convictions.

The firm’s founder, Neil Hudgell, said: “The Court of Appeal today freed the names of still more persons who have experienced personal loss, sorrow, fear, and tragedy as a result of being erroneously and unfairly punished for crimes they did not commit.

“For many years, such convictions have weighed over each of them.

“These cases are just as important and significant as the first successful appeals against convictions in April.

“These cases are becoming increasingly essential and significant as the frequency of acquittals rises. Indeed, each additional acquittal emphasizes the urgency of continuing to press the Post Office for answers and accountability, and they provide as tangible evidence of the massive harm perpetrated to so many people.

“We will continue to support our clients in their pursuit of civil claims to recompense them for some of their losses, albeit they will never be able to return to the position they were in prior to becoming victims of a scandal that turned so many lives upside down.”

“We are also working to represent our clients who will be key participants in the Public Inquiry next year.” They must play a significant role in ensuring that the investigation asks the right questions and provides comprehensive transparency and accountability.” Mr. Hudgell and Tim Moloney, QC, of Doughty Street Chambers, have now helped 58 people cleanse their reputations in connection with. “The summary has come to an end.”